Texas Longhorns Get Bad News on Hollywood Smothers Injury Status vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns are heading into Saturday's matchup with the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels with some key injuries across the roster.

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons suffered an ankle injury last week and faces a potential multi-game absence.

But now, things appear to be getting worse for another notable Texas player.

Texas RB Hollywood Smothers in Danger of Missing Ole Miss Game

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for the game, per the latest SEC injury report released Thursday evening.

Smothers is dealing with an upper-body injury that forced him to wear a protective sling, per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247.

The "doubtful" tag doesn't bode well for Smothers' status against Ole Miss. Even if he were to play it would likely be in a limited fashion. Smothers was listed as a game-time decision against Tennessee due to an ankle injury and suited up but didn't play.

Texas running back Raleek Brown would get the start if Smothers is unable to go. Brown has tallied 61 carries for 265 yards and five touchdowns this season along with 10 catches for 28 yards.

Texas RB Derrek Cooper Pops Up on Injury Report

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the Longhorns needed additional running back injury news, Derrek Cooper popped up on Thursday's report as "probable."

Fortunately, a probable tag bodes well for his availability against Ole Miss. That said, Cooper didn't appear on last week's injury report against Florida and didn't end up playing, so it remains to be seen how that goes ahead of Saturday.

Cooper has posted 28 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown this season. If Smothers ends up getting ruled out, Cooper will play a notable role out of the backfield, given that he's healthy himself.

Full Texas Injury Report

Here's the entire updated injury report for Texas ahead of Saturday against Ole Miss.

- DE Colin Simmons, OUT



- DE Richard Wesley, OUT



- RB Hollywood Smothers, DOUBTFUL



- WR Kaliq Lockett, QUESTIONABLE



- OL Jaydon Chatman, QUESTIONABLE



- RB Derrek Cooper, PROBABLE

As expected, Simmons was downgraded to out after being listed as doubtful on Wednesday.

Fans will be hoping that Cooper gets removed from the injury report entirely on Friday evening.

The final gameday injury report will be announced on Saturday and will list players as either out or as a game-time decision.

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