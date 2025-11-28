Texas Longhorns Honoring at Least 23 Players on Senior Night vs. Texas A&M
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns are preparing for a monstrous matchup Friday night against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.
While the rivalry is certainly taking center stage, the Longhorns are also taking time to honor mulltiple players on Senior Night.
The rivalry game marks the regular-season finale for Texas, meaning many of these Longhorns could be playing their final home game. Some of these players, like safety Michael Taaffe, are out of eligibility after this season while others, like defensive tackle Hero Kanu, will be honored despite having more eligibility remaining.
Texas Longhorns Announce Senior Night Honorees
At least 23 players will be honored at DKR on Friday night, the team announced on social media.
Not among these is linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who is questionable for the game. It's likely he will be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but could always be added to the list of honorees prior to kickoff just in case this is his final home game at Texas.
- Michael Taaffe, Safety
- Ethan Burke, Defensive End
- Hero Kanu, Defensive Line
- Connor Robertson, Offensive Line
- Jaylon Guilbeau, Cornerback
- Trey Moore, Defensive End
- Matthew Caldwell, Quarterback
- Mason Shipley, Kicker
- DJ Campbell, Offensive Guard
- Cole Hutson, Offensive Lineman
- Jack Bouwmeester, Punter
- Travis Shaw, Defensive Line
- Marshall Landwehr, Linebacker
- Lance St. Louis, Long Snapper
- Joe Tatum, Quarterback
- Quinn Merritt, Wide Receiver
- Colin Page, Running Back
- Carson Marshall, Defensive Back
- Rick McBroom, Offensive Lineman
- Hamilton McMartin, Wide Receiver
- Remy Patson, Wide Receiver
- Graham Gillespie, Defensive Back
Kanu told the media earlier in the week that he wasn't sure if he would participate in Senior Night festivities.
"I haven't decided that yet. I might have to talk to Coach Sark and everybody this week, but we will find it out on Friday," Kanu said.
As for Taaffe, he will play his final game at DKR and admitted he will take a few extra moments to soak it all in.
"I usually try to give myself an extra moment every game, but definitely will," Taaffe said. "I think I've tried, done everything that I can in this burnt orange to put Texas to where it belongs, and I don't regret anything, and so blessed to wear it for five years. And there's nothing more I could have done as a teammate, as an individual. So I'm really proud. I don't regret anything. You just go out there and be joyful."