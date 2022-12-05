Skip to main content

Texas QB Hudson Card Officially Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons

Hudson Card has officially left the Forty Acres.

Hudson Card did his job during his three seasons with Texas. Now, he'll look to win the starting job elsewhere in 2023. 

Card officially entered the transfer portal Monday after three seasons with the program. Card will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

A native of Austin, Card served the Longhorns' primary backup quarterback for the past two seasons. Named the initial starter in 2021, Card was benched in the second half of Week 2's loss to Arkansas in favor of Casey Thompson. Thompson would start the remainder of the season, though Card did play in five more games following the benching. 

Incumbent redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers won the title of QB1 during fall camp but suffered an AC joint injury during Week 2's loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. Card started the next three games, going 2-1 and throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception.

Card's best game came against West Virginia in Week 5 when he threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, posting a career-best passer rating of 208.7. For his Texas career, Card finished with 1,523 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. He completed 65.5 percent of his throws and finished with a passer rating of 148.1. 

"[Hudson] has earned a lot of respect, even more than he’s had," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns' win over the Mountaineers. "To me and to our team, it doesn’t feel like we’re playing with a backup. Hudson’s a really good player. We’re very fortunate that he is the guy right now for us.”

Card will be unavailable for Texas' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington in San Antonio on Dec. 28. Currently, Texas has Ewers, freshman Maalik Murphy and freshman Charles Wright on the active roster. 

The Longhorns will also be adding top-recruit Arch Manning as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Manning, the son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie Manning, is expected to join the Forty Acres program this spring as an early enrollee. 

