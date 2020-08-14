Texas Longhorns Land No. 1 Overall Recruit in the Country

The Longhorns have secured a commitment from the top overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, Quinn Ewers. The Southlake Carroll product is the second player in history to receive a perfect rating from every major recruiting outlet, along with Texas legend Vince Young.

The commitment comes shockingly early in what was supposed to be a highly contested race between the top programs in the country, including Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and many more.

The race ended on Friday afternoon when Ewers tweeted out: “COMMITTED!! #texanbornandraised.”

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and head coach Tom Herman might have just secured the biggest commitment in Longhorn history.

He has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, North Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oklahoma Sate, Penn State, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Texas State, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State and Arkansas.

As a high school sophomore Ewers put up staggering numbers: 291 of 402 completions, 3,998 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Prior to his announcement, Ewers mentioned that he wanted to see the Longhorns step it up this season.

The Texas coaching staff deserves all the praise in the world for this commitment.

The last time Texas received a perfect rating quarterback, the Longhorns went on to win a National Title. Texas fans should expect the same with Ewers.

