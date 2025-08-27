Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Reflects on Non-Conference Matchups and Tough Schedule

As the Longhorns gear up to take on the defending national champs in Saturday's season opener, Steve Sarkisian reflects on how tough, non-conference games prepare them for the season.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on Sep. 7, 2024, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on Sep. 7, 2024, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
With six away games listed in their upcoming schedule, the Texas Longhorns will not only be the team that travels the most in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), but for the second year, they will face another defending national championship team early in the season.

Having faced the Michigan Wolverines in last season’s game 2, the Longhorns’ season opener will be against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus.

However, head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t worried, as he believes it will be good exposure for the Longhorns moving into the season.

Non-conference games prove to help the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns against Ohio State Buckeyes in Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns against Ohio State Buckeyes in College Football Playoffs Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Longhorns head into their second season in the SEC, their schedule proves to be tough as they head into the regular season with eight back-to-back SEC conference games.

They have four consecutive games away from Austin, and against currently top-25 ranked teams —- No. 15 Florida (Oct. 4), No. 18 Oklahoma (Oct. 11), No. 5 Georgia (Nov. 15), No. 19 Texas A&M (Nov. 28). 

When asked about mentality heading into away games, Sarkisian expressed his love for the environment in road games.

“I think it's cool for college football. I kind of enjoy people telling me how terrible I am and stuff, you know, it kind of fuels my fire a little bit,” Sarkisian said. “It should be a great environment. I'm looking forward to it.”

Similar to last season, in which Texas faced the defending national champions Michigan Wolverines in game 2. The Longhorns once again have another big non-conference game on their schedule — that being their season opener against Ohio State.

“I think it serves us well in preparation,” Sarkisian said. “I really think going to Michigan early in the year (last season), helped us and gave us a lot of confidence going to Kyle Field at the end of the year.”

He added that last year’s exposure to a hostile road environment furthered the Longhorns’ gritty mindset, as well as their durability, as the conditions contributed to the speed and physicality of the game. All of which will be applied heading into their season opener, as well as the remainder of their schedule.

“You're looking at two highly talented rosters with really good coaches, and so, the speed, the physicality of which it'll be played at is going to be something that is really replicated when we get into SEC play,” Sarkisian said.

So, as the clock begins to wind down, Sarkisian’s approach to a tough schedule and difficult non-conference games proves to be a positive outlook as it’ll benefit the Longhorns in the long run.

