Longhorns May Be Without This Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State

    • November 24, 2021
    Texas LB Luke Brockermeyer Injures Knee in Practice, Status in Doubt vs Kansas State

    Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate
    Texas Longhorns junior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer reportedly suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, leaving his status in doubt for Friday’s season finale against Kansas State, according to a report by Chip Brown of Horns247.com.

    It’s unclear at the moment the severity of the knee injury, but it seems as if only two more days of rest before Friday’s game won’t be enough for Brockermeyer to be cleared to play.

    Alongside DeMarvion Overshown, the junior has been an anchor at the linebacker position for the Longhorns this season. Brockermeyer is second on the team this season in total tackles (72) and solo tackles (36), trailing only Overshown. He’s also tied for first in assisted tackles with 36.

    Together, the linebacking duo has accounted for 18.4 percent of all tackles made by the Texas defense this season. 

    Along with displaying the ability to make stops in the trenches, Brockermeyer has showcased impressive ball skills as well. The Fort Worth native is second on the team this season with two interceptions, trailing only safety BJ Foster who has three picks. 

    Brockermeyer's first interception of the season came in the second half of Texas' 70-35 victory over Texas Tech on Sept. 25., while his second pick came at a crucial point in the first half against Baylor on Oct. 30. 

    The Longhorns would go on to lose that game 31-24. 

    Though there hasn't been an official announcement on if Brockermeyer will be ruled out for Friday's game, it seems as if his 2021 season has come to a close. 

    The Longhorns (4-7) kickoff at 11 a.m. C.T on Friday at home against Kansas State (7-4). 

