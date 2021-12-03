Longhorns' Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns sophomore linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to muxa.

Tillman Jr., a member of the Longhorns' 2019 recruiting class, never saw a true breakout opportunity during his time in Austin. The Orlando native only played in six games, recording four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one sack.

He did not see the field during the 2021 season.

According to ESPN's 2019 recruiting rankings, Tillman was the 19th-ranked at his position for the 2019 class. He was a part of the recruiting class that includes names like Roschon Johnson, Jordan Whittington, Marcus Washington, T'Vondre Sweat, Jared Wiley, and Jacoby Jones.

Tillman's inevitable transfer now makes him the ninth Longhorn from the 2019 class to enter into the transfer portal. He joins the likes of Jake Smith (USC), Bru McCoy (USC), Tyler Owens (Texas Tech), Kenyatta Watson (Georgia Tech), Caleb Johnson (UCLA), Kennedy Lewis (UTSA), Willie Tyler (undecided), and Juwan Mitchell (Tennessee).

Tillman is the third Longhorn (Owens and Tyler) to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

With a new collegiate destination in sight here in the near future, Tillman will look to bring a defensive presence to whichever team he chooses to join for the 2022 season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.