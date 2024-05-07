Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Eyeing Oregon DL Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns aren't done in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Galatzan

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns aren't done in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns could be eyeing Oregon defensive line transfer Johnny Bowens, who picked the the Ducks over Texas and Texas A&M coming out of high school as part of the 2023 class.

The news comes just days after the Horns missed out on TCU transfer defensive tackle Damonic Williams, who committed to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

"Texas is now eyeing another defensive tackle," Nakos wrote. "Sources tell On3’s Steve Wiltfong that one school to keep an eye on for Johnny Bowens is Texas. The former four-star recruit has four years of eligibility remaining. A top-300 prospect in the 2023 class, he tallied two tackles and played in three games as a true freshman."

Suffice it to say, the interior defensive line seems to be a major focus for the Horns in the transfer portal this offseason. Just two weeks ago, former Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton, who was the second of two Wildcats alongside Tiaoalii Savea to commit to the program this offseason.

Now, the school is apparently on the hunt for Bowens, who would have four years of eligibility remaining after playing just three games last season witht the Ducks.

Coming out of Converse (TX), Bowens was a consensus four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 206 player nationally, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and No. 36 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Bowens ranks as the No. 392 player in the portal and the No. 35 defensive lineman, per On3.

