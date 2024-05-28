Texas Longhorns Transfer Target JT Toppin Announces Decision
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got busy in the transfer portal in April, but have quieted down since then despite there still being a need to address the frontcourt.
Their search will have to continue after Tuesday's portal news.
Per On3's Joe Tipton, Texas transfer target JT Toppin has committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as coach Grant McCasland and co. now land one of the best players remaining in the portal at this point in the offseason. Toppin, a New Mexico transfer, was also testing the NBA Draft waters but will instead be returning for his sophomore season.
In 36 games (35 starts), Toppin averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals, all while playing in a Mountain West conference that sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament, New Mexico included. The Lobos were blown out in the first round of March Madness by eventual Elite Eight participant Clemson, but Toppin's play was a major reason why New Mexico was seen as a potential Cinderella team.
Texas was reportedly seen as the "team to beat" for Toppin, but it appears that something changed behind the scenes to keep that from coming to fruition.
The Longhorns could play Toppin and Texas Tech as non-conference foes next season when the two teams participate at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn along with Syracuse and St. Joseph's.