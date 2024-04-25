Final NFL Mock Draft: Trio of Texas Longhorns Selected in First Round
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are expected to be heavily featured in this year's NFL Draft, and in the final mock draft from ESPN, the first round shows what could be a sign of things to come over the next three days.
ESPN is projecting three Longhorns to be off the board in the first 32 picks. Here's how the site thinks it will go down:
Texas DL Byron Murphy II - No. 11 overall to Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Vikings)
Texas WR Xavier Worthy - No. 21 overall to Miami Dolphins
Texas WR Adonai Mitchell - No. 32 overall to Kansas City Chiefs
It would surprise no one if these three were the first of the Longhorns off the board in this year's draft, though the order in which they could go can be debated. If Worthy and Mitchell end up in Miami and Kansas City, respectively, the AFC will need to watch out for the two speedy wideouts, both of whom made tons of noise at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Other Longhorns yet to be selected in this particular mock included running back Jonathon Brooks, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, running back Keilan Robinson, linebacker Jaylan Ford, cornerback Ryan Watts, receiver Jordan Whittington and offensive tackle Christian Jones.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit at 8 p.m. ET.