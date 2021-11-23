Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin on Friday, in what will be the last game of the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.

Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.

The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.

Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight.

Can the Longhorns end a dreadful 2021 with some momentum?

Kansas State Wildcats

2021 Record: 7-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12 play

Head Coach: Chris Klieman (19-15 record overall as Wildcats head coach)

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 8

The Wildcats offense has been inconsistent in 2021, ranking eighth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, ninth in total offense, seventh in rushing offense, and ninth in passing offense.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Skylar Thompson

RB Duece Vaughan

FB Jax Dineen

WR Malik Knowles

WR Phillip Brooks

TE Nick Lenner

LT Cooper Beebe

LG Josh Rivas

C Noah Johnson

RG Ben Adler

RT Christian Duffie

Returning starters on Defense: 3

Unlike the offense, the Kansas State defense has been the strength of the team all season long. Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, second in rush defense, fifth in pass defense, and third in total defense.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

DT Tommy Horne

DT Eli Huggins

DE Spencer Trussell

LB Cody Fletcher

LB Daniel Green

LB Wayne Jones

CB Ekow Boye-doe

S Jahron McPhearson

S Russ Yeast

