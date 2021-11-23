Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

    The Longhorns will welcome Kansas State to Austin on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams
    The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin on Friday, in what will be the last game of the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

    Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.

    Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.

    The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.

    Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight. 

    Can the Longhorns end a dreadful 2021 with some momentum?

    Kansas State Wildcats

    2021 Record: 7-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12 play

    Head Coach: Chris Klieman (19-15 record overall as Wildcats head coach)

    Offensive Set: Spread

    Defensive Set: 4-2-5

    Returning starters on offense: 8

    The Wildcats offense has been inconsistent in 2021, ranking eighth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, ninth in total offense, seventh in rushing offense, and ninth in passing offense. 

    Projected starters on Offense:

    QB Skylar Thompson

    RB Duece Vaughan

    FB Jax Dineen

    WR Malik Knowles

    WR Phillip Brooks

    TE Nick Lenner

    LT Cooper Beebe

    LG Josh Rivas

    C Noah Johnson

    RG Ben Adler

    RT Christian Duffie

    READ MORE:

    Returning starters on Defense: 3

    Unlike the offense, the Kansas State defense has been the strength of the team all season long. Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, second in rush defense, fifth in pass defense, and third in total defense. 

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

    DT Tommy Horne

    DT Eli Huggins

    DE Spencer Trussell

    LB Cody Fletcher

    LB Daniel Green

    LB Wayne Jones

    CB Ekow Boye-doe

    CB 

    S Jahron McPhearson

    S Russ Yeast

