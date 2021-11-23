Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin on Friday, in what will be the last game of the season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Last season under Tom Herman, the Longhorns dominated the Wildcats 69-31 in Manhattan, scoring a season-high in points along the way.
Bijan Robinson was the star of the show for the Longhorns that day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in what can be considered his true breakout performance.
The series between the Longhorns and Wildcats has been a fairly even one over the years, with Texas leading the series 11-10.
Texas has had the edge in the series as of late, however, winning the last four matchups between the two teams, including six of the last eight.
Can the Longhorns end a dreadful 2021 with some momentum?
Kansas State Wildcats
2021 Record: 7-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12 play
Head Coach: Chris Klieman (19-15 record overall as Wildcats head coach)
Offensive Set: Spread
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Returning starters on offense: 8
The Wildcats offense has been inconsistent in 2021, ranking eighth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, ninth in total offense, seventh in rushing offense, and ninth in passing offense.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Skylar Thompson
RB Duece Vaughan
FB Jax Dineen
WR Malik Knowles
WR Phillip Brooks
TE Nick Lenner
LT Cooper Beebe
LG Josh Rivas
C Noah Johnson
RG Ben Adler
RT Christian Duffie
Returning starters on Defense: 3
Unlike the offense, the Kansas State defense has been the strength of the team all season long. Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, second in rush defense, fifth in pass defense, and third in total defense.
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
DT Tommy Horne
DT Eli Huggins
DE Spencer Trussell
LB Cody Fletcher
LB Daniel Green
LB Wayne Jones
CB Ekow Boye-doe
CB
S Jahron McPhearson
S Russ Yeast
