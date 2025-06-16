Texas Longhorns QB Commit Ranks No. 1 Heading Into Elite 11 Finals
Texas Longhorns fans have become accustomed to having elite quarterback play under head coach Steve Sarkisian. From Quinn Ewers, to the start of the Arch Manning reign beginning this season, the Forty Acres has been overflowing with talent.
That trend doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon either, with Dia Bell, a consensus top five quarterback in the country committed to the Longhorns for the 2026 class.
The Florida native will be competing in the Elite 11 finals, which begin tomorrow, and was recently listed as having the best regional performance leading up the event, according to an On3 post on X.
Cody Bellaire of On3 recently complimented the Longhorns commit with having the cleanest Elite 11 regional workout he had seen, ranking his performance as the best in the class, and also went on to say:
"He has plenty of arm to make every single throw that could be asked of him on the field, and he was able to push the ball vertically despite some strong winds in his face. He has every opportunity to walk out of the Elite 11 Finals as the top passer at the event.".
Bell suffered a significant leg injury in the Florida high school state playoffs this past November, an injury that forced him to be carted off. He suffered the injury in the third quarter while his team was down 14-0, but American Heritage was able to rally and score 24 unanswered for the 24-14 win. He finished the 2024 season 161 of 228 passing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 67 carries for 561 yards and five more scores.
Bell will hope to continue his great performances as he represents not only the Longhorns, but South Florida, where he is from. He aims to be the first Longhorns commit to win the Elite 11 since Maalik Murphy did so in 2021.
The Elite 11 finals will begin later this week.