Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Overall Running Back

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns have jumped into the race to sign elite five-star back Raleek Brown. 

Brown is currently rated the No. 2 running back, No. 3 player in the state of California and No. 29 overall recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports. 

Hailing from talent-laden Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Brown already has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, California, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, USC, Arizona, BYU, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Fresno State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Prairie View A&M, San Diego State, Texas A&M, San Jose State, Utah, Utah State, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Washington State and UCLA. 

Watching his film: The first thing that stands out when watching Brown is his speed in the open field. Like many great runners, he turns on an extra gear once he sees green grass and will outrun players that are holding the angle on him on a regular basis. He also possesses tremendous vision and uses his blockers to the best of his ability to gain as much of an advantage as possible. Elusive, with the ability to turn on a dime, he's the kind of guy you can count on to make at least the first guy miss in the open field. He has a smaller frame at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, but still runs with power. He will probably have to add a few pounds to shore up his durability at the next level though. He will also line up at receiver on occasion and could be a dangerous weapon out of the slot in certain situations. 

Where Texas stands: It's still early in this recruiting process, but the Longhorns are already playing catch up when it comes to Brown. You can see the lengthy list of schools - including many elite blue-bloods - that have already offered him, not to mention the fact that rival Oklahoma appears to be the clubhouse leader at this point according those close to the situation. Stan Drayton has shown he can go out of state and get blue-chip prospects at this position in the past, but he'll have to put in some real work over the next few months to move up Brown's lengthy list of suitors. 

