Texas Longhorns Release Hype Video vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are nearly set for kickoff against the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin on Friday night.
The highly-anticipated rivalry matchup is undoubtedly set to be heated with a spot in the SEC Championship on the line for Texas A&M. For the Longhorns, they will look to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win, but will need some outside help in order to sneak into the bracket.
But even without all of that, the excitement surrounding this game would still be at an undeniably high level, evident by the latest hype video Texas released on Friday.
Texas Longhorns Hype Video vs. Texas A&M
The narrator says that this year's team is playing in a rivalry "where legends are born."
"In the heart of the Lone Star State, there's only room for one tonight. That star isn't just a symbol. It's the reason we fight. It shines on those who honor it, lights our path, leading us to victory after victory, illuminating the opportunity ahead. We're back where legends are born. This is our home, and tonight we defend it."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear how important this rivalry is to the team. Even with the Longhorns' CFP hopes still barely alive, he wants Texas to focus on the task ahead: Texas A&M.
"I think the moment you start putting energy into things that are out of our control, man, you miss what's right in front of you," Sarkisian said. "And this is too big of a game, too special of an opportunity. It's senior day for us. Our seniors will be honored. I mean, it's a night game in DKR. I think it's only our second SEC night game in two years in DKR. So there's some really special things about this game, and that's where our focus is. What happens after the game will take care of itself. We need to focus on the task at hand."
"I think that would be a mistake of mine and our team and our staff to be worried about what (a win could do," Sarkisian said. "I think this game deserves all that it deserves, and this is a great rivalry game. We're playing an undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference, which is really hard to do. They're a long standing rival of ours. That's where our focus and energy is, and that's what we can control."