Nick Saban: Keilan Robinson "Would Be Playing A Lot" for Crimson Tide

As if the Longhorns' 2021 season wasn't already frustrating enough for Texas fans, comments made on Thursday night by Alabama head coach Nick Saban might make the burnt orange faithful participate in a collective facepalm.

On his weekly Thursday radio show "Hey Coach," Saban discussed the transfer of his former running back, saying that Robinson would be "playing a lot" had he stayed for another year with the Crimson Tide

"That's where sometimes these guys are little short-sighted when they misread sort of what their opportunity really would be if they tried to stay and compete," Saban said.

The comments from the legendary head coach might make Texas fans a bit frustrated, especially considering that Robinson has only registered nine offensive touches in his past four games for the Longhorns. The speedster didn't get a chance to play against Kansas this past Saturday due to COVID protocols.

The workhorse ability of starting running back Bijan Robinson might have factored in to Keilan Robinson's playing time shrinking, but with the Texas offense struggling during the current five-game losing streak, it wouldn't hurt to utilize the former Alabama speedster more.

Plus, it's not like Robinson hasn't given the coaching staff a reason to play him. His breakout game against Rice on Sept. 18 saw Robinson block a punt for a safety on special teams and rip-off a 65-yard run for a touchdown.

As a former receiver, it seemed like Robinson would also see some time in the slot considering the creative offensive mind of Sarkisian. Yet, he's only hauled-in five catches for 39 yards this season.

With two games left in Texas' 2021 season, Robinson's rushing totals sit at 27 carries for 194 yards and two scores. He'll have a chance to shine against West Virginia on Saturday though, as Bijan Robinson is out for the season with a dislocated elbow and freshman third-string running back Jonathon Brooks will be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Longhorns (4-6) and Mountaineers (4-6) kickoff at 11 am C.T. in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to earn bowl eligibility.

