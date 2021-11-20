Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Keilan Robinson Underutilized in Texas' Offense?

    Robinson has displayed unique speed in multiple facets for the Longhorns this season
    Author:

    As if the Longhorns' 2021 season wasn't already frustrating enough for Texas fans, comments made on Thursday night by Alabama head coach Nick Saban might make the burnt orange faithful participate in a collective facepalm. 

    On his weekly Thursday radio show "Hey Coach," Saban discussed the transfer of his former running back, saying that Robinson would be "playing a lot" had he stayed for another year with the Crimson Tide

    "That's where sometimes these guys are little short-sighted when they misread sort of what their opportunity really would be if they tried to stay and compete," Saban said. 

    The comments from the legendary head coach might make Texas fans a bit frustrated, especially considering that Robinson has only registered nine offensive touches in his past four games for the Longhorns. The speedster didn't get a chance to play against Kansas this past Saturday due to COVID protocols.

    The workhorse ability of starting running back Bijan Robinson might have factored in to Keilan Robinson's playing time shrinking, but with the Texas offense struggling during the current five-game losing streak, it wouldn't hurt to utilize the former Alabama speedster more. 

    Plus, it's not like Robinson hasn't given the coaching staff a reason to play him. His breakout game against Rice on Sept. 18 saw Robinson block a punt for a safety on special teams and rip-off a 65-yard run for a touchdown. 

    Recommended Articles

    NFL
    Play
    Football

    Nick Saban: Keilan Robinson "Would Be Playing A Lot" for Crimson Tide

    Robinson has displayed unique speed in multiple facets for the Longhorns this season

    2 minutes ago
    CB75826A-5129-46BA-BA51-018629A8B354
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

    This coach led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four

    17 minutes ago
    bevo
    Play
    News

    More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

    Turns out, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.

    14 hours ago

    As a former receiver, it seemed like Robinson would also see some time in the slot considering the creative offensive mind of Sarkisian. Yet, he's only hauled-in five catches for 39 yards this season. 

    With two games left in Texas' 2021 season, Robinson's rushing totals sit at 27 carries for 194 yards and two scores. He'll have a chance to shine against West Virginia on Saturday though, as Bijan Robinson is out for the season with a dislocated elbow and freshman third-string running back Jonathon Brooks will be sidelined with a shoulder injury. 

    The Longhorns (4-6) and Mountaineers (4-6) kickoff at 11 am C.T. in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to earn bowl eligibility. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    NFL
    Football

    Nick Saban: Keilan Robinson "Would Be Playing A Lot" for Crimson Tide

    Robinson has displayed unique speed in multiple facets for the Longhorns this season

    2 minutes ago
    CB75826A-5129-46BA-BA51-018629A8B354
    Men's Basketball

    Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

    This coach led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four

    17 minutes ago
    bevo
    News

    More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

    Turns out, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17058378
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 12 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    16 hours ago
    Kam Dewberry
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Watch Elite OL Target Kam Dewberry on UT Official

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    21 hours ago
    evc_NCF_20191123_okst__wvu_9a38f2fd_f07d_4b76_8de4_302fe954c1a7_2
    Football

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

    Nov 19, 2021
    Sarkisian
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

    The Texas Longhorns have been hard to watch on the field, is Sark the man for the job?

    Nov 18, 2021
    GettyImages-1342460852
    Football

    Texas' Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Announced as Semifinalists for Coveted Postseason Award

    Two of the Longhorns brightest young stars have earned their way into the conversation for multiple individual awards this season

    Nov 18, 2021