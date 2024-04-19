Texas Longhorns DB Malik Muhammad Talks New Role Ahead of 2024 Season
As a recruit, Texas Longhorns corner Malik Muhammad was viewed as one of the best corners in the country and even despite the Longhorns having an experienced secondary carved out a role for himself.
He played in all 14 games and even started two of them during the 2023 season. Muhammad finished his first season on the 40 with 32 total tackles, and four pass breakups, and also grabbed his first career interception against Texas Tech. It was a phenomenal experience for the South Oak Cliff product, who heading into the 2024 campaign is expected to be a full-time starter, and also emerge as a leader on defense.
Something he discussed when speaking to the media on Thursday.
" I was grabbing gems and nuggets from the older guys, the vets from last year," said Muhammad. "They basically paved the way for me, they showed me how to lead, and how to go about my business."
He also cited enrolling early as something that really helped propel him in 2023 and allowed the older players to see just how talented he was.
"I don't want to be cocky or anything but like the spring really helped me. Coming in as an early enrollee, it helped me a lot. The guys they pulled me in, they saw I was locked in...I was able to do the things that they were able to do and they pulled me along."
Muhammad will be a part of the new-look secondary that lost safety Jerrin Thompson (Auburn) and corner Ryan Watts (NFL). With the Longhorns moving to the SEC, he will certainly be facing some of the best quarterbacks the sport has to offer.