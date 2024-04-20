WATCH: Texas Longhorns DL Alfred Collins Runs Back Pick-Six at Spring Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got Saturday's Orange-White Game started with a bang thanks to a big-time defensive play from defensive lineman Alfred Collins.
On the White team's first possession, Texas QB Quinn Ewers had his pass batted in the air by Ethan Burke and into the arms of Collins, who rumbled his way to the end zone.
Take a look:
Collins met with the media earlier this week and explained his decision to stay at Texas for a fifth season.
"It’s Texas, man,” Collins said. “The best school in the nation. I stayed because I wanted to finish my degree. My mom graduated from here. She always tells me to finish what you start. I didn’t want to leave and then have to come back. Once I’m done with school, I’m done.”
Not only does Collins have a chance to finish that education, but has an opportunity to improve his draft stock, especially if he makes plays like he did at the start of the game on Saturday.