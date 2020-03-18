LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns: The History of Smokey the Cannon

Chris Dukes

Anyone who has ever attended a Texas football game (or been within earshot of the stadium when one is going on) has heard Smokey the Cannon. 

The longtime Longhorn tradition is as synonymous with Texas football as Burnt Orange jerseys and Bevo, but how many people know the story behind it? Here's the history of Smokey the Cannon. 

Smokey has its roots in a tradition even older than the cannon itself - trying to one-up rival Oklahoma. 

The Longhorn students were looking for a way to counter the shotguns the Sonner RufNeks shoot off after every Oklahoma touchdown during the Red River Showdown games in the Cotton Bowl. What's bigger and louder than a shotgun? A cannon of course. 

So since 1953 the Longhorns have ensured themselves that their rivals are bringing a gun to a cannon fight with Smokey the Cannon becoming an official staple in the Texas end zone. 

The cannon was modified two years after to fire two 10-gauge shotgun shells after ever Texas score and the end of each quarter. 

That version - known as Smokey II - served at Texas games until 1988 when its current incarnation - Smokey III - was purchased by the Texas Cowboys Alumni Association. 

Smokey III was built by Lupton Machinery of Austin. It is a replica Civil War cannon made out of the trunk of an oak tree. It's original cost was $25,000. 

The cannon is present for every home game and select games on the road (depending on regulations dictated by other cities and universities). It travels to Dallas every year for the Red River Showdown as well.

The group that operates the cannon is known as the Texas Cowboys, a spirit group made up of university students. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Top 5 Potential Landing Spots for Devin Duvernay

The former Longhorn is going to add a lot to a lucky NFL franchise, but which franchise would benefit him the most?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Hassan Ridgeway Signs New Deal With Eagles

The former Texas standout was traded to Philadelphia last year

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Tests Positive for COVID-19

The legendary Texas basketball player is reportedly feeling fine

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Names Longhorns in Top Schools List

TreVeyon Henderson has the Longhorns among his nine top schools

Chris Dukes

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 5 - Tristan Thompson

Thompson has put together a successful career since leaving the Longhorns

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Recruiting Wish List for Running Backs in 2021

Texas is hoping to add even more firepower to its already-deep backfield

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Cancelled Season Leaves Shaka Smart's Future Up in the Air

Texas will have to make a decision on their basketball program's future over the next few weeks

Tomer Barazani

by

UT2020

Texas Football: Longhorns' Recruiting Wish List For Quarterbacks in 2021

Where does Texas stand in recruiting 2021 quarterbacks?

Chris Dukes

by

Bostonfan1967

Mailbag: Will Spring Football Practice be Delayed or Cancelled?

With many questions surrounding the future of NCAA football going forward, what do we think will happen next?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Marquise Goodwin's Future in San Fransisco Still Questionable

The former Olympian missed the 49er's Super Bowl run with a knee injury

Chris Dukes