Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Texas Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City wide receiver Ketron Jackson.

A top target for Andre Coleman in the 2021 recruiting class, the Longhorns recently earned a "crystal ball" prediction from 247Sports.

The Royse City, Texas receiver is the No. 26 receiver, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns were on Jackson's list of top seven schools back in June along with Texas A&M, SMU, Arkansas, Oregon State, Colorado and TCU.

He also holds offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, LSU, Louisiana, Kansas, Indiana, Ilinois, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Auburn and Alabama.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-2 and already up to 186 pounds, it's easy to see Jackson becoming the prototypical boundary receiver on the outside in Texas' pro spread offense. He has an elite catch radius and will only improve his route running and cutting ability as he continues to develop. He as a penchant for making spectacular catches on film and rarely drops the ball. A trop star, he's got the kind of top end speed that could take the top off of defenses. 

What it means for Texas: The Longhorns have missed out on a couple of other in-state receivers like Aledo's Jojo Earle (committed to LSU), Richmond Foster's Cody Jackson (committed to Oklahoma), Galena North Shore's Shadrach Banks (committed to Texas A&M) and USC's Quadydaius Davis (committed to USC). If Texas can get a pledge from high-ceiling prospect like Jackson, especially after many believed TCU and Arkansas were leading in the race for his commitment for a long time, would be a huge boost to the 2021 cass. 

