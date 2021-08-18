Texas True Freshman WR Enters Transfer Portal

Following a rough start to his time with the Texas Longhorns, 2021 WR signee Keithron Lee entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, effectively ending his career on the 40 Acres before it began.

Lee's transfer intentions were confirmed through multiple reports.

Earlier this spring, Lee was arrested for an alleged assault of a family member and was suspended from team activities indefinitely.

Lee committed to the University of Texas on December 25th, under former head coach Tom Herman.

“We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement following Lee's arrest. "We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process.”

At Rudder High School, Lee contributed in various ways including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. In his senior season, he accumulated 554 rushing yards along with 1,139 receiving yards totaling 25 touchdowns.

On national signing day, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had positive words on the commit:

“I really view him as a slot type of receiver for us. I think this guy's got a real high football IQ. All of the gadget type plays — the jet sweeps, the bubbles — those things stand out, but when you really start digging into the tape on him, his ability to adjust on the football down the field is something that's been very impressive to me. He's got tremendous hand-eye coordination, he can make plays on the ball and he wins one on ones."

The Texas Longhorns have been struck with a lack of depth at the receiver position as of late, due to injuries, transfers, and slow recoveries from many of the top contenders.

One of the bright spots, however, has been newly arrived speedster Xavier Worthy, who seems to be rising to the challenge.

