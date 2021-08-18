August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Texas True Freshman WR Enters Transfer Portal

A Texas Longhorns 2021 Signee entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week
Author:
and

Following a rough start to his time with the Texas Longhorns, 2021 WR signee Keithron Lee entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, effectively ending his career on the 40 Acres before it began.

Lee's transfer intentions were confirmed through multiple reports. 

Earlier this spring, Lee was arrested for an alleged assault of a family member and was suspended from team activities indefinitely.

Lee committed to the University of Texas on December 25th, under former head coach Tom Herman. 

“We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement following Lee's arrest. "We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process.”

At Rudder High School, Lee contributed in various ways including running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. In his senior season, he accumulated 554 rushing yards along with 1,139 receiving yards totaling 25 touchdowns.

Recommended Articles

ghows_gallery-TX-926009992-646bddc1
Play
Football

Texas True Freshman WR Enters Transfer Portal

A Texas Longhorns 2021 Signee entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week

Casey Thompson
Play
News

Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Projection: A Look Inside

With the Texas Longhorns annual Orange-White spring scrimmage now in the books, its time to take a look at where the depth chart could stand heading into the 2021 season

USATSI_15958429
Play
News

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Who's Winning Jobs?

With their first scrimmage now in the books, which players are winning jobs across the defense?

On national signing day, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had positive words on the commit:

“I really view him as a slot type of receiver for us. I think this guy's got a real high football IQ. All of the gadget type plays — the jet sweeps, the bubbles — those things stand out, but when you really start digging into the tape on him, his ability to adjust on the football down the field is something that's been very impressive to me. He's got tremendous hand-eye coordination, he can make plays on the ball and he wins one on ones."

The Texas Longhorns have been struck with a lack of depth at the receiver position as of late, due to injuries, transfers, and slow recoveries from many of the top contenders. 

One of the bright spots, however, has been newly arrived speedster Xavier Worthy, who seems to be rising to the challenge. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

ghows_gallery-TX-926009992-646bddc1
Football

Texas True Freshman WR Enters Transfer Portal

A Texas Longhorns 2021 Signee entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week

Casey Thompson
News

Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Projection: A Look Inside

With the Texas Longhorns annual Orange-White spring scrimmage now in the books, its time to take a look at where the depth chart could stand heading into the 2021 season

USATSI_15958429
News

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Projection: Who's Winning Jobs?

With their first scrimmage now in the books, which players are winning jobs across the defense?

Maalik
Recruiting

Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy: "Football Is Like The Love of My Life"

In a recent blog with SI All-American, Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy opened up about his goals and his love of the game

USATSI_16138517
News

Hudson Card Emerging As QB1 For Longhorns?

Is Hudson Card pulling ahead of Casey Thompson in the Longhorns Race for QB1?

k state
Football

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Longhorns will welcome K-State to Austin on Nov. 26 in the regular season finale for both teams

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Numbers Bode Well For Longhorns Ehlinger In First NFL Action

The former Texas QB stacked up against the competition in his first game action with the Indianapolis Colts

cosmi 76
News

How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''