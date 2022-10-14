Longhorns vs. Cyclones Week 7 Staff Predictions

The Texas Longhorns will try to extend their two-game Big 12 winning streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday morning.

The Cyclones are trying to right a three-game losing streak in Big 12 action.

So who will win? The Longhorns Country staff provides its predictions below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Iowa State has the best defense in the Big 12, and a top 20 defense nationally. That will not make things easy for the Longhorns. That said, in 20 drives this season with Quinn Ewers at quarterback, the Longhorns are averaging 4.5 points per possession. For context, Ohio State averages 4.49 points per drive with Heisman front-runner C.J. Stroud at the helm. Texas has the edge. Texas 41, Iowa State 21

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Longhorns are back at full force with the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers. They just took rival Oklahoma to the woodshed so they’re riding quite a bit of momentum now too. They should roll past Iowa State without much problem. Texas 38, Iowa State 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Iowa State is a team in transition, with a new quarterback in Hunter Dekkers. Still, there’s plenty of talent and their past two losses have been decided by a combined four points. So Iowa State will be competitive … to a point. The return of Quinn Ewers made it clear how different this Texas offense is with him at the controls. I expect running back Bijan Robinson to have another big game as the Longhorns start slow but pull away in the second half. Texas 37, Iowa State 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Iowa State's defense ranks eighth nationally in scoring. Last season, this was the game where defensive line coach Bo Davis' rant went viral, and the Longhorns got the message that inadequate play wasn't going to fly. The fact that Ewers looked superhuman last week only strengthens Texas' case of keeping its winning streak alive for the foreseeable future. Robinson scores three touchdowns and Texas wins by two scores. Texas 38, Iowa State 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Iowa State is a perfect example of a tale of two teams. The Cyclones feature an anemic offense but a defense that can shut down opponents enough to keep themselves in the game. However, stopping Ewers and the Texas offense will be an entirely different animal. Texas will be slowed some, but in the end the offensive firepower will simply be too much for the Iowa State defense. Texas 35, Iowa State 10

