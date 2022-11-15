Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Longhorns vs. Kansas

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they travel to Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

The Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) enter the game coming off a 17-10 loss to TCU on Saturday, a game in which Texas was, quite frankly, dominated by TCU’s defense, as Texas’ offense was unable to score a touchdown. The Longhorn defense scored the team’s only touchdown. Texas is now in a tie for third place and can still find a way into the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, next month. But, Texas no longer controls its own destiny. It has to win its next two games and needs some help from other teams.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4) is bowl-eligible for the first time in more than a decade. But, the good vibes of the early part of the season have subsided a bit. Since the Jayhawks’ 5-0 start, they’ve lost four of their last five. But, Kansas has far exceeded the expectations anyone had for them going into the season and have been competitive in every game they’ve played in the Big 12 this season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus-9.5

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

steve sarkisian 42
Play
Football

With Eyes On Bigger Prize, Longhorns Prepare For Must-Win Game vs. Kansas

A win over the Jayhawks inches Texas closer back toward a Big 12 title.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199536
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys?

Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424135
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Over/Under: 63.5

Moneyline: Texas -376 (-118), Kansas +250 (-110)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Noah Eagle, Mark Helfrich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 138 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

steve sarkisian 42
Football

With Eyes On Bigger Prize, Longhorns Prepare For Must-Win Game vs. Kansas

A win over the Jayhawks inches Texas closer back toward a Big 12 title.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19199536
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys?

Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19424135
Football

Texas Longhorns Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's matchup.

By Connor Zimmerlee
A5FCA448-634B-4451-9E87-E6A3629BFC7B
Men's Basketball

Texas Longhorns Vault to No.11 in The AP Poll Ahead of Gonzaga Tilt

The Texas Longhorns move up in the AP Poll following the first week.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19422691
Football

WATCH: Off With the Mullet! Quinn Ewers Fan Has Funny Reaction to Longhorns Loss vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns fans had to endure through one of the season's most frustrating losses on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Kickoff Times For Longhorns Final Two Games Announced

The Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks and the Bears to finish the 2022 regular season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19421305
News

Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU

For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19422690
Football

Tale of Two Seasons vs. TCU for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was stifled by the TCU Horned Frogs in what was one of the worst games of his stellar career.

By Zach Dimmitt