The Red River Rivalry is here. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners square off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It's one of the best rivalry games on the college football schedule each year.

Here is how the Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: We all should have had a better idea of who Oklahoma was before the season started. They simply lost too much to be a top-tier Big 12 contender. Lincoln Riley gutted the program on his way out, and it is now a shell of itself in 2022. For Texas, Quinn Ewers is back, and Sark is laser-focused. Longhorns by a WIDE margin. Texas 51, Oklahoma 17

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The 118th meeting between these two programs should be nothing short of a fireworks show. Oklahoma is not what we thought it was, and Texas has been surprisingly good. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers appears closer to getting back on the field after missing some time due to an injury and that should worry Sooners fans. OU gave up a ton of yardage in its last two losses and Texas’ offense looks at least as good as TCU’s. The Longhorns will get the bragging rights in this year’s Red River Rivalry. Texas 28, Oklahoma 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns have had some heartbreakers in the Red River Rivalry the past few years. But based on the past two weeks, it seems to be the perfect time to catch OU slipping as the Sooners continue their first year under coach Brent Venables. It can be difficult to predict rivalry matchups, but I think it’s Texas’ turn to take one in a game that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian needs to win. The Longhorns came close last season and I think either Longhorns quarterback — Hudson Card or Ewers — can take them over the top at the Cotton Bowl this time around. Texas 45, Oklahoma 31

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Red River Rivalry is always guaranteed to entertain. Given how bad the Sooners’ defense has looked I expect it to be a shootout. I think the Longhorns are the better team and the expected return of Ewers is massive. Oklahoma is desperate for a win to try to save its season, which makes the Sooners dangerous in my opinion. If Texas can control the turnover battle it will come away victorious. Texas 42, Oklahoma 34

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This all comes down to which quarterbacks play, and there’s a good chance we won’t know that until Saturday morning. There’s a better chance of consistency for Texas at the position than Oklahoma. So I’ll take the Longhorns. If OU has to turn to its backup quarterback, I don’t think the understudy is up to Caleb Williams’ standards from a year ago, if you know what I mean. Texas 33, Oklahoma 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This game hinges on the quarterbacks. Ewers and OU's Dillon Gabriel will be game-time decisions, meaning both defensive coordinators will be prepping for two different styles of quarterbacks when watching the tape. Ultimately, Oklahoma has had back-to-back horrendous performances defending the pass. After allowing Kansas State to throw for 283 yards, they allowed TCU to finish with 307 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Even if Card starts, the emergence of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders strengthens the Longhorns' arsenal. Texas claims the Golden Stetson under Sark in Year 2. Texas 35, Oklahoma 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Well, folks, the Red River Rivalry is officially upon us once again. Despite rankings or records entering the game, what happens at the Cotton Bowl between these two teams is almost always a slugfest. With an injured Oklahoma team and a Texas team looking for a statement win, look for Texas to pull away late in the fourth quarter and secure the victory. Texas 42, Oklahoma 28

