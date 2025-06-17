Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners Early Preview: Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns have a significant skill advantage when walking into the Week 3 matchup against UTEP this upcoming season, possessing one of the most talented rosters in college football. Despite this there are still a few important players to keep an eye out for on the Miners' roster.
Skyler Locklear, QB
The UTEP starting quarterback makes his return to the Miners for his junior season. Despite a mediocre sophomore season he is still in the drivers seat. Locklear's greatest ally during his matchup against the Longhorns will be ensuring that he doesn't turn the ball over. Though the Miners won only three games last season and a few of its losses came by wide margins, Locklear was smart with the football throwing only six interceptions, tied for second least in Conference USA.
Kenny Odom, WR
Named second team All-Conference USA, Odom is the Miners biggest offensive weapon against Texas. In a lackluster year offensively for UTEP, Odom was one of the lone bright spots. Odom was sixth in the conference in receiving yards with 741 and second in touchdowns with eight. He was also third on his team in receptions with 46, but was still the most productive weapon for UTEP on the offensive side of the ball. Against one of the best secondaries in the nation when traveling to Austin, Odom will face his biggest test yet as a wide receiver.
KD Johnson, DT
Returning for his fifth year of college football, Johnson is one of UTEP's best defensive weapons this season. After losing standout defensive end Maurice Westmoreland and linebacker Kyran Duhon, Johnson will be needed for the Miners defense as both a playmaker and leader. Johnson was All-Conference USA honorable mention after playing all 12 games for UTEP and recording 22 tackles in 2024. With much of the Miners talent on defense either transferring or graduating after last season, it will be veteran's like Johnson who will need to step up in big games.
Kam Thomas, WR/PR
The only returning first team All-Conference selection for the Miners, Thomas could prove to be dangerous for Texas' special teams. Selected as a punt returner, Thomas averaged 20 yards per punt return, the highest in the conference. Also the only player in Conference USA with a touchdown on a punt return last season, Thomas was effective for a Miners team that struggled on the offensive end in 2024. Though Texas should pull out an easy win against UTEP, Thomas may be an early test of how good the Longhorns will be this season with its special teams.