Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
News broke before the Orange-White game on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium that Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Zac Swanson had entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Zac Swanson, a 6-4, 282-pound defensive lineman, was slated to play for the White team in the Orange-White game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. However, he has entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing in just three games over two seasons with the Texas Longhorns.
Swanson was a highly-touted recruit in the 2022 class from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He was rated as the No. 374 player nationally and the No. 48 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings. After receiving an offer from Texas in early 2021, he committed a couple of months later, choosing the Longhorns over 15 other programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, and Utah.
Swanson redshirted in 2022, playing in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, where he made a solo tackle, and also in the game against UTSA, logging a total of 17 snaps. In 2023, he appeared in just one snap during the season opener against Rice. By entering the transfer portal, Swanson may be looking for more playing time or a fresh start at a different program.
Besides not generating buzz during his crucial third spring, Zac Swanson faced increased competition due to Texas's active recruitment from the transfer portal.
Swanson is the fourth Longhorn to enter the portal since the spring transfer window opened. With his departure, Texas is now at 84 scholarships for the fall, just one below the NCAA limit.