Texas OL Isaiah Hookfin to be Placed on Medical Scholarship

Isaiah Hookfin's Texas football career has come to an unfortunate end, as the redshirt junior offensive lineman will be put on a medical scholarship ahead of the 2022 season. Coach Sarkisian confirmed this on Wednesday at the Texas Fight Tour Event stop in Dallas.

“He will not be available this fall. It’s getting finalized for that to be the case," Sarkisian said.

Hookfin was unable to participate in spring practice due to injuries suffered during a motorcycle crash in December of last year. In the crash Hookfin suffered eight fractured ribs, a broken collar bone and forearm and a lacerated spleen.

Once a member of a highly-touted 2019 recruiting class for the Longhorns, a class that would finish No. 3 overall in recruiting rankings, Hookfin would ultimately choose Texas following a heated recruiting battle between the Longhorns and Baylor.

However, despite being a highly coveted recruit, Hookfin would not pan out at Texas due to a litany of injuries throughout his career. He would redshirt in 2019 and compete for a starting job in camp as a redshirt freshman, but that was cut short due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery after limiting him to one game.

From there Hookfin was unable to crack the rotation on the offensive line in the 2021 season, only appearing in the Rice game before his motorcycle accident in December.

Following Hookfin's medical retirement, the 2019 Texas recruiting class will have seen some major losses as now only five members of that vaunted class will start the season in camp for the Longhorns- running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, tight end Brayden Liebrock, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, and linebacker David Gbenda.

