Texas Recruiting Faces a New Challenge After Easton Royal Flip

The Texas Longhorns have one loss on the season now at the hand of the Oklahoma Sooners, and are trying to correct their wrongs on the football field before they derail the 2026 season.

Finding the solutions on the field aren't the only questions that need an answer either, as the Longhorns are reeling from the loss of top recruit Easton Royal, searching for a replacement on the recruiting trail.

Finding his replacement won't be an easy task, and the program will also need to discuss what it means for the rest of the cycle, and the extra NIL money that is available after Royal's decision.

How Easton Royal's Decision Changes the Cycle

Five-star wide receivers Easton Royal and Monshun Sales with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson during an official visit with the Texas Longhorns. | @easton.3k - Instagram

The Royal decision was disappointing for the Longhorns, but it was by no stretch a surprise to the coaching staff. With three schools competing for him down the stretch, is far from a secured commitment, though maybe his choice of location to flip to was partially shocking.

With that said, there has always been a plan up the sleeve for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of his staff. If that plans comes to fruition though, remains to be seen as part of it has already shown cracks in happening.

Ja'Hyde Brown, a Louisville Cardinal commit, was thought to be one of the options to replace Royal in the cycle. However, he has shut down his recruitment, canceling his trip to the Forty Acres and leaving the staff searching for a third receiver to join Briceson Thrower and Kyron Brown.

That does leave the option for the Longhorns to go after Monshun Sales, the No. 2 receiver in class, and one that was equally as sought-after as Royal. He took visits to Austin this spring and was blown away by what he saw, but a big point of his recruitment was playing alongside Royal.

While that isn't in the realm of possibilities now, the Longhorns have NIL money that would have gone to Royal, that they can now direct to Sales to sway his commitment and earn a flip themselves.

That extra funding could also be spread around the class to keep the projected top-10 recruiting class in-tact for the cycle. As it stands now, sources tell the Texas Longhorns On SI that none of the other commits are in jeopardy if flipping, but the program would certainly love to add another receiver this cycle.

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