Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Texas has extended an offer to 2022 outside linebacker Harold Perkins. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect from Cy Fair High School in the Houston area is not currently ranked by recruiting services.

Perkins is coming off a sophomore campaign that included four sacks, 46 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. He also added 550 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns on offense.

Watching his film: Interest in Perkins has exploded in this last week with major programs all throwing their hat in the ring in hopes of landing his services. One thing you notice when watching him is how natural he is at everything he does. Perkins has the kind of raw athletic ability and natural football talent that could put him at a number of positions at the next level, though he probably has the highest ceiling at outside linebacker. Though his abilities make him look smooth at everything he does, he's going to shine even more when he is refined at one particular position.

Where Texas stands: Perkins was a bit of a secret on the recruiting trail until recently when the secret obviously got out. Coming into the last week of March he didn't have any major offers. Since then he's garnered 10 from Texas Baylor, Tulsa, USC, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma, SMU, LSU and Taxas A & M. From April 9-10 he got seven new offers including five on April 10 alone. Texas A & M is always a threat when you are talking about Houston kids and Perkins has connections to Louisiana and LSU, growing up in New Orleans. Still, we'll have to wait for some of the shock and awe of the last few days to die down before we know where the contenders really rank in this race.

