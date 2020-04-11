LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended an offer to 2022 outside linebacker Harold Perkins. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect from Cy Fair High School in the Houston area is not currently ranked by recruiting services. 

Perkins is coming off a sophomore campaign that included four sacks, 46 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended.  He also added 550 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns on offense. 

Watching his film: Interest in Perkins has exploded in this last week with major programs all throwing their hat in the ring in hopes of landing his services. One thing you notice when watching him is how natural he is at everything he does. Perkins has the kind of raw athletic ability and natural football talent that could put him at a number of positions at the next level, though he probably has the highest ceiling at outside linebacker. Though his abilities make him look smooth at everything he does, he's going to shine even more when he is refined at one particular position. 

Where Texas stands: Perkins was a bit of a secret on the recruiting trail until recently when the secret obviously got out. Coming into the last week of March he didn't have any major offers. Since then he's garnered 10 from Texas Baylor, Tulsa, USC, Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma, SMU, LSU and Taxas A&M. From April 9-10 he got seven new offers including five on April 10 alone.  Texas A&M is always a threat when you are talking about Houston kids and Perkins has connections to Louisiana and LSU, growing up in New Orleans. Still, we'll have to wait for some of the shock and awe of the last few days to die down before we know where the contenders really rank in this race. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Cornerback

The Denton Guyer defender is currently considered a heavy Texas A&M lean by most experts

Chris Dukes

These College Football Programs Are the Modern ‘U’ for Each Position

SI crunched 10 years’ worth of data on which colleges put players in the NFL, and what those players accomplish once they get there. Based solely on the numbers, here are the programs that have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U’ at eight different positions.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

Young lived up to the hype, becoming one of the greatest college football players of all time

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Make Two More Early Top 25 Rankings

Hype continues to build for the Longhorns going into the 2020-21 season

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Cornerback

Dallas-area cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem released a list of top 10 schools that included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Metroplex OLB

South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams is raw, but has tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 2, Sergio Kindle

The former five-star recruit was a standout during his time on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Las Vegas Pass Rusher

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss.

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Major Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Included on SI's List of Uncommitted All Americans

Brown's commitment date is currently set for April 24

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Chris Del Conte' Novel Coronavirus Contingencies Includes 'Nine Different Models'

The Texas athletic department is hoping for the best and bracing for the worst when it comes to the 2020 football season

Chris Dukes