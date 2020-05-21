Texas Showing Interest in Rising West Coast DB

The Longhorns have extended an offer to California safety prospect Brandon Ramirez.

The fast-rising 2023 prospect has been garnering attention from around the country, but the Longhorns are the first Division I program to pull the trigger and make an offer according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Ramirez burst on the scene as a freshman and immedately made an impact on his high school team. He recorded 75 tackles, five deflections, one interception, 703 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Texas is looking at him as a potential safety prospect and you can see why. He possesses tremendous lateral speed and reaches his top gear in a hurry. Could probably also play at the Division I level at running back if that's the direction he decided to go. In addition to his ample natural ability, Ramirez has been hard at work. Check out this video below of him hitting the weights.

So long as he continues to work at an elite level, he's going to continue to develop into a high-ceiling athlete with potential at several different positions.

Where Texas stands: e are still more than two years away from the day Ramirez can officially ink his name on a letter of intent. We're likely to see his offer list grow by quite a bit over that time and a lot can change.

All that aside, there's something to be said for getting in early on a prospect like this. It certainly doesn't hurt.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI