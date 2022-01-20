Longhorns DT Spring Depth Chart Outlook: Stability Inside

Texas enters spring football with a stable, two-deep set of players at both defensive tackle and nose tackle

The Texas Longhorns enter year two with defensive coordinators Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Choate calling the shots, and they have a stable of returning players to lean on looking for more production from their inside defensive linemen for 2022.

There are no interior linemen leaving or coming to the program via the transfer portal.

In the Big 12, the Texas defense gave up 196 yards per game on the ground. The only two schools that were worse were TCU (222) and Kansas (250.3). That actually puts the Longhorns closer to the two teams below them than the team immediately in front of them, Texas Tech, which gave up 151.6 yards.

The tackles in the Texas defense are responsible for paving the way to stop the run game. So, it’s key that Kwiatkowski, Choate, and defensive line coach Bo Davis, get more out of this group in 2022.

Stick with Longhornscountry.com as we break down the Longhorns’ spring football depth chart outlook.

DT 1 Moro Ojomo

The 6-foot-3, 286-pound tackle from Katy, Texas, is coming off a 2021 in which he played in all 12 games. He finished with 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up. That earned Ojomo All-Big 12 honorable mention. He gives the Longhorns a stable, experienced tackle who will enter his fifth year of college football in 2022.

DT 2 Vernon Broughton

The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder may have to wait one more year to be a full-time starter. But, after two seasons at Texas, he’ll push for more playing time than he received in 2021. He played in all 12 games, with five tackles, 1/2 tackles for loss and 1/2 sack. The one thing he has on Ojomo is size, about 20 more pounds to move the pile.

NT 1 Keondre Coburn

At 6-foot-2, 346 pounds, Coburn is darned near unmovable. On size alone, someone in the NFL will be interested in the junior. Like Ojomo, he earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after playing in 12 games and making 11 starts, as he finished with 15 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and a blocked kick. With an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2020, he may be Texas’ best interior lineman.

NT 2 T’Vondre Sweat

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder has the talent to push Coburn for a starting spot. A true fourth-year senior-to-be, Sweat has played since he hit campus in 2019. Last season he finished with 22 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups. Between Coburn and Sweat, the Longhorns are absolutely set at the nose position.

