The NCAA Appears to Have Kept Things Together With Today's Decision, but for How Long?

Chris Dukes

SI's Ross Dellenger has reported the NCAA Board of Governors did not vote on whether or not to cancel fall sports championships during a Tuesday meeting. 

Shortly Dellinger's report, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported the governing body will leave the decision up to individual divisions, allowing for the drastic differences between them. 

The agenda item, labeled "4c" said simply "fall sports championships", which many believed would lead to a vote on whether to cancel them outright. 

A decision to cancel had the potential to leave the FBS as the only active sport still playing at the collegiate level, which could have even bigger implications - as presented by Sports Illustrated over the weekend. 

Many believe the Power 5 could have decided to make a move to stage its own fall championships, a decision that could forever change the landscape of college football. 

One veteran college administrator described the NCAA and Power 5 as having long been embroiled in an "existential crisis," and wondered whether this fall sports gambit could be "the crack in the armor" that leads to an eventual split."Is this the final break?" The source asked. "You could have two championships: one from the (Power 5) and potentially some Group of 5s joining them, and a second one for everybody else in the spring. ... It's going to be real strange."

Our take 

Rumors of the Power 5 breaking off from the NCAA have been rampant all around the game for more than a decade, but it appears we are closer now than we've ever been before. 

Today's decision to give each division autonomy should keep all of college sports unified under one banner for now, but it also exposes the major differences between big-time Power 5 programs and smaller schools. 

While the smaller levels of college football and basketball certainly take the game seriously, it's just not on the same level as the FBS. It's like grouping Amazon in with a non-profit co-op in a small town. 

The rift still exists and it only seems to be growing bigger with every giant TV contract the larger conferences secure. 

What Does the Big 12 10-Game Season Mean for Texas?

On Monday, the Big 12 presidents and chancellors approved a nine conference game and one non-conference game format for the upcoming season.

Tomer Barazani

Hometown Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Still Hasn't Hit High Ceiling

Austin LBJ coaches believe as good as Andrew Mukuba has been, he's still going to get better. And he's shown plenty of interest in the hometown Longhorns

TD Jones

SI All American: Texas Running Back Target Just Misses National Top 10

Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson was named an honorable mention in SI All American's list of the nation's top running backs.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby lauded the decision for 'providing the most flexibility moving forward'

Chris Dukes

Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

Reports have surfaced the league will go to a nine-game conference schedule with one nonconference game on the slate

Chris Dukes

Could We See Bowl Games Pushed into the Spring?

College bowls are bracing themselves for extraordinary circumstances and staying flexible when it comes to scheduling

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

SI All American ranks Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton as the class' No. 2 overall running back.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani