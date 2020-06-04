LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Receiver Brennan Eagles: 'I’m Not Going to Play Another Snap Knowing What’s Going on in Our Society'

Chris Dukes

As Texas athletes, coaches and administrators continue to speak out on current events. Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles is making his voice heard, using his platform to call for change amid protests calling for an end to police brutality against people of color.

Eagles took to Twitter with a powerful statement, claiming he won't play another snap until he sees change. 

“Okay so for all my brothers out there that are student athletes, do you really think athletics should be a man focus right now during this time that we live in? At the end of the day if that is the main focus i [sic] find you blind to the fact that your platform can change this. Thousands of people come to watch for Entertainment, revenue is built from that, money is generated from us. If it wasn’t for athletics we would’t have coaches/trainers. Doctors wouldn’t perform as many surgeries, etc. the list goes on. I’ll be damned if you think I’ll play Another snap with the platform i have that effects majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play. Know your value is all I’m saying. Athletics brings people together all over but at the end of the day I’m not going to play another snap knowing what’s going on in our society due to color and the system being broken… i just can’t…….let’s look at the bigger picture. Don’t care if you yellow or blue that goes for every athlete/Supporter out there.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Offers Four-Star Receiver from SEC Country

Antonio Harmon is 6-foot-4 and hails from Kosciusko, Mississippi

Chris Dukes

Texas Governor Increases Live Sporting Event Capacity to 50%

The new order is part of the state's "Phase 3" of reopening

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Players, Coaches and Administrators Speak Out on Recent Events

Texas players and coaches are making their voices heard

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 pass catcher Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

Another trip to San Antonio would have to be considered a disappointment for Texas Longhorns fans

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land talented young athlete Treyaun Webb.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

The Longhorns are awaiting news from high-priority talent Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff