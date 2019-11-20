Texas Football: Football places 21 on 2019 Academic All-Big 12 teams

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas Football team had 21 student-athletes earn a spot on the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the league office announced Tuesday. Sixteen Longhorns earned first-team honors, the most for UT since also placing 16 on the first team in 2009. The 2008 squad holds the school record with 17 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated in a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team (Name, Major)

^Cade Brewer, Physical Culture and Sports

Ryan Bujcevski, Undeclared

Cameron Dicker, Undeclared

*Devin Duvernay, Sport Management

^Sam Ehlinger, Marketing

Russell Hine, Biochemistry

Tope Imade, Corporate Communication

Collin Johnson, Physical Culture and Sports

Derek Kerstetter, Physical Culture and Sports

Justin Mader, Mechanical Engineering

Chris Naggar, Human Dimensions of Organizations

Moro Ojomo, Undeclared

Joseph Ossai, Undeclared

*Zach Shackelford, Corporate Communication

Caden Sterns, Undeclared

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team (Name, Major)

Keondre Coburn, Undeclared

Brandon Jones, Sport Management

Reese Leitao, Neuroscience

*Jeffrey McCulloch, Sport Management

DeMarvion Overshown, Undeclared

*indicates third career selection

^indicates second career selection