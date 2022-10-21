The Texas Longhorns are riding a three-game winning streak heading into their showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

With that surge, there have been more changes in futures ticket prices for the Big 12 Championship game. Plus, here’s a look at ticket prices for Saturday’s game, if you’re looking to make a last-minute trip to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Tickets for Iowa State

As one might expect, a game between two teams that are tied for second place in the Big 12 is commanding a significant price per SI Tickets.

As of Thursday evening, the lowest price to get into a 300-level seat was $143 per seat for two tickets together in section 314. If you want to risk sitting with OSU fans, two tickets on the 200 level on the home side were going for $150 each. The cheapest 100 level seat was $203 each. The 100 and 200 level seats were tucked on the side of the home end zone.

If money is no object, well, there were two tickets on row one of section 103 — which is right behind the Oklahoma State bench — for $629 each.

The Big 12 Championship Game

Last week, riding a two-game winning streak, Texas’ future ticket prices for the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium were fairly reasonable. An upper-level seat was $22, a lower-level end zone seat was $19 and a lower-level sideline seat was $31.

On a three-game winning streak and tied with Oklahoma State for second place in the conference? As of Oct. 17, which was SI’s last sample, the futures prices have surged. An upper-level seat is now $56, a lower-level end zone seat is now $48 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $80.

Last week, Texas’ future reservations prices were fourth-best among Big 12 teams. Now, it’s No. 1. Kansas State is No. 2, followed by TCU and Oklahoma State.

The College Football Playoff

Texas has two losses already this season, so its chances of making the Playoff are remote. That’s reflected in its futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week.

After last week’s chaos in Knoxville, Tenn., futures prices for a lower-level end zone seat for several schools have changed significantly. Tennessee’s futures price went up to $54 from $25 last week. Alabama was at $238 last week. The Crimson Tide’s future price dropped to $183 this week. The highest future price for a lower-level end zone seat belongs to Ohio State, which is $250.



