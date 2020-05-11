Twitter Reacts to Metroplex LB Committing to Texas

Texas fans got a Sunday morning surprise with the commitment of three-star linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr.

Though his ranking hasn't reflected it yet from recruiting services, the Arlington Martin prospect is one of the most buzzworthy pickups in the 2021 class so far for the Longhorns.

Blackwell's commitment shows what Texas coach Chris Ash is trying to build in the future at linebacker as he begins to recruit the kind of players that will perfectly fit his hybrid 4-2-5 scheme.

Watching his film: Blackwell is one of the most productive players in the Metroplex over the last two years. As a sophomore he had 112 tackles, 10 for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass broken up. He followed that up with an even better junior campaign that had 128 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, three passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He's a little undersized at less than 200 pounds, but he more than holds his own in the middle of the field against some of the best competition in the state right now. He looks to be a natural fit as a sideline-to-sideline type linebacker at the next level in Chris Ash's scheme. Though he's just a three-star prospect the fact teams like Alabama and Georgia have been showing interest shows you just how hight his ceiling will be at the next level. This is a great get for Texas.

Here's a look at what fans, prospects and pundits are saying about the latest Longhorn addition.

