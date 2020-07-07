UT Places 101 Student-Athletes on 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

The University of Texas placed 101 student-athletes on the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the conference office announced Wednesday. A total of 870 student-athletes were named to the squad, including 107 who were nominated with 4.00 grade point averages.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 (4.0 scale). Additionally, the student-athlete must have participated in at least one of their team’s scheduled contests and must have been a member of their respective team for their sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced during the 2012-13 academic year.

University of Texas Student-Athletes Named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team (101 total)

Yaseen Abdalla, Silas Ardoin, Will Baker, Michael Balis, Ben Ballard, Patrick Bayouth, Jathan Belaire, Janie Boyle, Derrian Brown, Jacob Bullard, Elizabeth Bunger, Jett Bush, Sophia Calabrese, Crayton Carrozza, Cam Constantine, Charlotte Cookie, Caspar Corbeau, Camille Corona, McKayla Cothern, Cole Crane, Rachel Craycroft, Gabby Cusano, Courtney Day, Paul DeGrado, Brenden Dixon, Ethan Dougherty, Alyssa Duhart*, Andre Duplantier, Grace Edgar, Jake Ehlinger, Trey Faltine, Aaliya Fazel, Skylar Fields, Olivia Fogarty, Jake Foster*, Philip Frank, Aphrodite Gioulekas, Cruz Gomez, Grace Green, Jennessa Groves, Sophie Guo, Pete Hansen, Andrew Harness, Nathan Hatter, Doug Hodo, Isaiah Hookfin, Zoe Hunter, Jennelle Jaeger-Darakjy, Brooke Jaworski, Kai Jones, Donovan Josey, Haftu Knight, Cassandra Korvink-Kucinski, Kyla Leibel, Noah Lewis, Brayden Liebrock, Chase Lummus, London Marder, Evin McDonald, Jane McGee, Milica Mitrovic, Marissa Murray, Kathia Nitsch, Sydney Nobles, Mason Nome, Marilyn Nwora, Isabel Palmer, Kelly Pash, Molly Phillips, Patrick Piperi, Emerie Poblano, Halena Rahmaan, Rachel Rane, Kaitlyn Ream*, MiKenna Robinson, Elizabeth Romero, Lexi Ryngler, Samantha Schalk, Bridget Semenuk, Jordan Skilken, Jake Smith, Jared Southard, Anjali Srirama, Sean Stavinoha, Maddy Stephens, Lulu Sun, Will Swope, Eshan Talluri, Celeste Taylor, Christian Tschauner, Travis Vick, Sam Walbridge, Austin Wallace, Liam Walsh, Isabella West, Donovan Williams, Evan Williams, Trevor Williams, Siem Woldeab, Chad Wolf and Kobe Yepez.

*denotes 4.0 GPA