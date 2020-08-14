Watch: Texas Longhorn Secondary Making Plays Early in Camp

It's hard to deny the Texas Longhorns were historically bad against the pass in 2019.

The team finished No. 127 in the country against the pass, giving up a average of 292.5 yards per game through the season.

Despite the bad numbers from last year, a deeper look at the team's secondary reveals all the pieces needed to field not just a good pass defense in 2020, but a quick return to elite status.

Four of five starters return on the back end, including both cornerbacks (D'Shawn Jamison and Jalen Green) and both safeties (B.J. Foster and Caden Sterns). Another player with starting experience looks ready to step in at nickel in Anthony Cook.

On top of that, the team also welcomes in defensive coordinator Chris Ash. Ash teamed with Tom Herman to help Ohio State win a national title back in 2014 in the same role. He'll bring in a more defensive-back friendly scheme to the Forty Acres that will allow the Longhorn cover men to be both physical and aggressive on opposing receivers. Cornerbacks will challenge off the line and help make way for the team's rangy safeties to cover ground and step under routes.

Early film from practice is showing how a healthy roster and fresh scheme are both coming together to produce some striking results.

In the first clip you can see Chris Adimora challenging an opposing receiver on a deep route, knocking the ball away and getting physical to make sure there wasn't a chance for the offensive player to catch the ball on the tip.

Adimora was forced into early action last year thanks to a slew of injuries. This season he looks to have a permanent position challenging Cook for playing time at the nickel corner spot.

In the next clip you can see Josh Thompson quickly closing on a receiver running an underneath route, not giving up on the play and getting a little physical to seperate the ball late.

Thompson enters fall camp competing for playing time at one of the cornerback positions.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI