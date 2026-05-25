What Happened Last Time the Texas Longhorns Played the Ole Miss Rebels?

It took the two teams two seasons of both being in the same conference, but we are finally getting a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC setting.

The two schools will meet for the ninth time ever when October 24 rolls around in the college football season, with the game taking place where the most recent contest took place, Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

And while the aftermath of the last game between Texas and Ole Miss was full of controversy, the in-game action was nothing short of exciting.

What Happened Last Time?

Mississippi Rebels running back Jeff Scott (3) carries the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

To access the most recent game between the two schools, one would have to set their time machine for Week 3 of the 2013 season, where legendary head coach Mack Brown was in his final season as the front man in Austin.

Ole Miss found themselves on the board first with running back Jeff Scott finding the end zone for his first and only touchdown on the day, a day that would see him run for 164 yards on the Texas ground.

Ole Miss would then hit paydirt again with Bo Wallace's first touchdown pass of the day before the home team Longhorns got on the board with quarterback Case McCoy connecting with wide receiver Mike Davis to make the score 14-7 in favor of the Rebels after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Texas rack up the points, starting with a 28-yard field goal from the foot of Anthony Fera, then a five-yard quarterback keeper from McCoy for six after Ole Miss turned it over on downs, and then a pair of field goals from Fera gave Texas a 23-14 lead.

Ole Miss would stay in the fight with a 52-yard field goal from Andrew Ritter as the clock expired, making it a six-point Texas lead after one half of action.

Unfortunately, this is where the offense ends for the Horns.

Ole Miss would take the lead after forcing Texas to punt and scoring on a keeper by Wallace, and then a touchdown pass from Wallace to tight end Evan Engram furthered Ole Miss' lead, but still kept it within one score.

That was until nine seconds remained in the third quarter, when a 45-yard punt from Fera fell right into Scott's hands, and he promptly returned the kick 73 yards all the way to the house for a touchdown.

Running back Jaylen Walton would then score on the ground from eight yards out for Ole Miss midway through the fourth quarter, and the Rebs would go on to take a 44-23 win in Austin.

The win would stand officially in the record books until 2019, when the NCAA vacated 33 of Ole Miss' wins spanning from the 2010 to the 2016 seasons for recruiting and academic violations, which moved Hugh Freeze's record as the Ole Miss head coach from 37-25 down to 12-25 over a span of five years.

Texas and Ole Miss meet for the first time as SEC competitors in Austin on October 24.

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