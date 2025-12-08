What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said About Texas Longhorns Bowl Matchup

Head coaches Steve Sarkisian and Sherrone Moore met with the media to preview the Citrus Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines after officially missing out on the College Football Playoff Sunday afternoon.

Moore had high praise for what the Longhorns were able to achieve despite being left out of the College Football Playoff. The Michigan head coach even ventured to say that Texas should have made the playoff based on their most recent win over No. 7 Texas A&M.

The Citrus Bowl matchup is set to take place on Dec. 31 and is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. It was only a little over a year ago that Texas and Michigan faced off in an out-of-conference game in Ann Arbor. The Longhorns won the last meeting between the two programs by a score of 31-12.

Moore's Thoughts on the Longhorns

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When asked about this season's Texas squad, Moore said that while they are a younger team than years prior, they still have elite playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Michigan head coach also praised the Texas defensive line and their ability to control opposing run games.

After a few general questions, Moore was asked if he believes the Longhorns are a playoff-caliber team despite missing out on the bracket.

"Yeah, I mean, they do (look like a playoff team) — especially watching them that last game against A&M," Moore said. They played their tails off. There a physical defense. Offensively, they're explosive, they've got playmakers all over the place. So yeah, absolutely they do."

Moore's answer echoes the voices of many around the college football world. While the Longhorns had some ugly losses, they also had a notable resume that included three top-15 wins. Moore also acknowledged that there is a trade-off to taking on elite nonconference opponents.

"I mean, there's two ways to think of it right?" Moore said. "Like for our student athletes and for our coaches and for us to play in those big-time games is why you come to Michigan. I'm sure that's why they went to Texas — to play in those games."

"To Coach Sarkisian's point of you know what happens when you're judged on those losses — at the end of the day, those wins and losses can affect you."

Moore's statements add a level of interest to Texas' future matchups against both Ohio State and Michigan. Steve Sarkisian has already confirmed that the Longhorns will honor their home-and-home agreements with both programs, which sets the table for some must-see games that could have major implications on each team's national ranking in the future.

