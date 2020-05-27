Why five-star 2021 C Daimion Collins should commit to Texas

A little over a year ago, Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart extended a scholarship offer to lesser-known high school sophomore out of Atlanta, TX, named Daimion Collins.

Fast forward to today, Collins is now the fifth ranked Center in the nation for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. There are several contenders to land the five-star recruit including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A & M, USC, Texas Tech, Baylor and the Longhorns.

Texas has proven to be a successful breeding ground for centers pursuing an NBA career. The Longhorn centers in the NBA include Myles Turner, Jarret Allen, Mo Bamba and most recently Jaxson Hayes. Shaka Smart and Co. have shown an ability to develop these prospects into quality big men that can compete in the world’s biggest basketball stage. Nothing should change for the six-foot-eight, 190-pound Center.

Brian Snow of 247Sports gave his thoughts on the prospect:

“At around 6-foot-8 with a huge wingspan, Collins really runs the floor, he blocks shots, and then also he is a pretty good finisher around the rim. Collins has to continue to get stronger, and play with more of a nasty streak on the court, but the natural talent is there for him to be a big time prospect going forward.”

Things are heading in the right direction for the Longhorns with the recent commitment from the top ranked power forward prospect in the 2020 class, Greg Brown. This commitment allowed Brown to voice his full support for the program to keep coach Shaka Smart, telling 247Sports in early March that “If Shaka keeps his job, I’ll most likely be going there”. A couple of weeks later Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte made the decision to indeed retain coach Smart for the upcoming season.