Wrongfully Convicted Greg Kelley Participates in Walk-On Tryout With the Texas Longhorns

Tomer Barazani

Over six years ago, Greg Kelley, an 18-year-old at the time, was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He spent three years in prison before his innocence was finally proven in 2019.

Nearly eight months ago, after being finally released, Kelley applied and was admitted into the University of Texas at Austin. In a Facebook video, Kelley shared the moment he found out UT had accepted him.

Before all the drama took place, Kelley was a two-star player for Leander High School (near Austin). The safety already had scholarship offers from multiple universities including University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas State University and Rice University. Kelley committed to UTSA in 2014.

Earlier this week, a Texas spokesperson confirmed that Kelley, now 23, took part in a walk-on tryout for the Longhorn football team.

The fascinating story was shared over a five-part series on Showtime titled “Outcry.” Since being released, Kelley recently got married and looks to be in great shape on his Instagram page.

Following the release for the documentary, Kelley released a heartfelt message to all of his followers on social media:

“Where do I even start? For the past 3 days I’ve been sitting here reading all of these beautiful messages flooding my inbox. I didn’t expect all of this love so fast from perfect strangers! ❤️ my heart is full to hear that y’all are inspired by my story. Who knew, right? A situation full of heart ache, hopelessness and injustice could turn into truth, diligence and perseverance. It is truly beauty out of ashes.”

Kelley also recently filed a lawsuit over his wrongful conviction.

