    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Xavier Worthy Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List

    On Tuesday, Texas Football receiver Xavier Worthy was named to the Shaun Alexander Award watch list
    Author:

    After losing four straight games, Texas Football has an overall record of 4-5.

    True freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one player who can’t be blamed for the Longhorns’ underwhelming season.

    On Tuesday, Worthy was named to the Shaun Alexander Award watch list which has recognized the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018.

    The true freshman has lit up college football, leading all FBS freshmen with 679 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

    On Saturday, Worthy caught his eighth touchdown reception, tying Roy Williams’ Texas freshman record for touchdown catches in a season.

    Worthy’s 679 receiving yards rank third all-time among Texas freshmen, behind Williams (809) and B.J. Johnson (698).

    The speedster has been a bright spot in a struggling Longhorns’ receiver locker room.

    Xavier Worthy Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List

    Despite mediocre quarterback play from Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, “X- Man” has definitely made the most of his situation.

    Most recently, teammate receiver Joshua Moore left the team and entered the transfer portal. After the news broke, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said “We wish him the best of luck.”

    Looking ahead, Worthy and the Longhorns will aim to finish the year out strong in the final three games.

    The winner of the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award will be announced on Monday, January 10, 2022.

