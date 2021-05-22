Ex-Longhorns Golfer Jordan Spieth Makes Cut at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth struggled in the second round of the PGA, as did Scottie Scheffler, but both managed to make the cut to the weekend

Jordan Spieth will play in the final two rounds of the PGA Championship this weekend. But the former Longhorns star will have to have the weekend of his life to complete the career grand slam.

Spieth made the cut at 3-over par for the tournament, after faltering to a 75 in Friday’s second round. Spieth completed his round early in the day and had to watch the cut line all afternoon to see if his score would be good enough to make the cut.

It was, but there were times Spieth’s score was below the anticipated cut line. Spieth is tied for 50th place, and the cut line ended up being 6-over par, as the Top 63 players plus ties reached the weekend at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.

Spieth had three bogeys on the first 10 holes as his overall score ballooned to 4-over before he caught a streak of birdies on Nos. 10 and 11. But, like his first round on Thursday,

Spieth faltered down the stretch, ending up with bogeys on the last two holes to finish the day with a 75.

READ MORE: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

At least he still has two more rounds to try and make up ground on co-leaders Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen, who were 5-under for the tournament after Friday.

Spieth isn’t the former Longhorn who is best positioned for a comeback, however. Scottie Scheffler, who like Spieth started the day at even par, shot a 2-over 74 to finish 2-over for the tournament.

Scheffler overcame a horrible start, as he made a bogey on No. 1 and then made a double-bogey at No. 2. Scheffler offset some of that with birdies at Nos. 11 and 14 before a bogey at No. 17.

One other Longhorn, Dylan Frittelli, won’t play this weekend. He faltered to a 7-over 79 on Friday to drop to 8-over par for the event, missing the cut by two shots.

READ MORE: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.