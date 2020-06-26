LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Named NFL's Best Kicker by Outlet

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns program has produced some of the greatest players to every play on Sundays in the NFL, so it's no surprise to see several players included among the league's best. 

CBS Sports recently released a list of the top 10 players at their given position, including three former Texas Longhorns.

Former Texas kicker Justin Tucker headlined the list, ranking No. 1 at his spot. Tucker is the NFL's leader in accuracy with a 90.2 hit rate. In fact, he's currently the most accurate placekicker in NFL history. When his storied career comes to an end one day, he'll likely be a lock for the NFL Hall of Fame. 

Former Texas punter Michael Dickson was also included on the list. The Ray Guy Award Winner originally from Australia was ranked No. 9 at his spot behind Tomas Morstead, Johnny Hekker, Tress Way, Andy Lee, Brett Kern, Bryan Anger, Logan Cooke, and Cameron Johnston. 

The legendary Earl Thomas also found his way onto the list. Recently named the top safety of the 2010s, Thomas continues to be viable even after nine seasons in the league. The former Consensus All American has found a home with Baltimore Ravens after winning a Super Bowl in Seattle. 

Safeties ranked ahead of Thomas include Tyrann Mathieu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jamal Adams, Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons, Devin Mccourty, Derwin James and Kevin Byard. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

 

Comments

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fourteen UT Student-Athletes Named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

Awards honor undergraduate students of color who exemplify the highest standards of scholarship, athleticism and humanitarianism.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Picked as a No. 3 Seed in Latest ESPN Projections

The Texas basketball team continues to build hype going into the 2020-21 season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Legend Brian Arakpo Pays Compliment to Joseph Ossai

Four-time Pro Bowler, Unanimous All American and Lombardi and Nagurski winner Brian Arakpo had high praise for the junior Texas Longhorns linebacker.

Chris Dukes

Blake Barlow appointed to National Association for Athletics Compliance Board of Directors

Texas Associate AD will serve as the Division I Legislation & Governance Committee chair.

Longhorn Country Staff

Did Vince Young turn down the 2005 Heisman Trophy?

On the Pat McAfee show, former USC running back Reggie Bush confirmed the viral rumor around the 2005 Heisman.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Ranked No. 2 Overall Player in Big 12

The Texas quarterback came in behind Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard on College Football News' top 30 players in the Big 12 list.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Offers Explosive West-Coast Running Back

The Longhorns are now pursuing Playa Del Rey, California back Jaylen Thompson

Chris Dukes

How Anthony Cook's Departure Would Affect Texas' Secondary

With solid reports emerging that junior cornerback Anthony Cook will transfer, how will the Longhorns reshuffle the secondary deck?

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

by

FormerAthleticTutor

Former Longhorn Avery Bradley Opts out of Playing in Orlando

Bradley announced Tuesday night that he won’t be traveling to Orlando with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tomer Barazani