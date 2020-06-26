Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Named NFL's Best Kicker by Outlet

The Texas Longhorns program has produced some of the greatest players to every play on Sundays in the NFL, so it's no surprise to see several players included among the league's best.

CBS Sports recently released a list of the top 10 players at their given position, including three former Texas Longhorns.

Former Texas kicker Justin Tucker headlined the list, ranking No. 1 at his spot. Tucker is the NFL's leader in accuracy with a 90.2 hit rate. In fact, he's currently the most accurate placekicker in NFL history. When his storied career comes to an end one day, he'll likely be a lock for the NFL Hall of Fame.

Former Texas punter Michael Dickson was also included on the list. The Ray Guy Award Winner originally from Australia was ranked No. 9 at his spot behind Tomas Morstead, Johnny Hekker, Tress Way, Andy Lee, Brett Kern, Bryan Anger, Logan Cooke, and Cameron Johnston.

The legendary Earl Thomas also found his way onto the list. Recently named the top safety of the 2010s, Thomas continues to be viable even after nine seasons in the league. The former Consensus All American has found a home with Baltimore Ravens after winning a Super Bowl in Seattle.

Safeties ranked ahead of Thomas include Tyrann Mathieu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jamal Adams, Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons, Devin Mccourty, Derwin James and Kevin Byard.

