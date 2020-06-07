LonghornsCountry
Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Purchases Stake in MLS Team

Tomer Barazani

Two-time NBA finals MVP and former Longhorn Kevin Durant has bought a minority stake, somewhere between one and five percent, in Major League Soccer side, Philadelphia Union. Durant joins a growing list of celebrities who are invested in MLS clubs.

James Harden, Houston Rockets superstar, recently bought nearly a four percent stake in the Houston Dynamo, which is valued at just over $425M. Seattle Seahawks star quarterback, Russell Wilson, also invested in his home-team, the Seattle Sounders. And finally, Austin’s very own Hollywood star, Matthew McConaughey, owns a stake in the future Austin FC franchise.

According to a Sports Business Journal report, the deal might have involved Durant’s business, Thirty Five Ventures:

“It’s unclear if Durant’s investment in the MLS team is a personal one or through Thirty Five Ventures, a business he co-founded with partner Rich Kleiman. It’s also unclear if the Union’s USL team is involved. Both the team and Thirty Five Ventures declined comment. In December, the Union confirmed a meeting with Thirty Five Ventures after pictures surfaced online of Durant with team officials. Durant in the past has reportedly tried to buy a minority stake twice in DC United.”

On Thursday, the NBA’s Board of Governors voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando. A potential Kyrie/Durant return was flushed down earlier today when Nets reporter Anthony Puccio announced that Durant will likely be out for the playoffs.

