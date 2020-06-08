LonghornsCountry
Former Longhorn Lamarcus Aldridge To Miss Rest of Season

Tomer Barazani

On Monday, the Spurs announced that the former Longhorn will be out for the remainder of the season after receiving surgery on his right shoulder in late April.

The injury took place on Feb. 21 in a contest against the Utah Jazz. Aldridge went on to miss six games going into March. The veteran PF was able to return for one last game against the Dallas Mavericks; the day before the NBA was suspended.

The 34-year-old veteran, who is due $24 million next year, was putting together yet another impressive season averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Lamarcus had the following statement regarding his injury:

“Disappointed I won’t get to finish the season with my teammates, but excited that i’ll be fully ready to go next season and beyond”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently announced the reopening of the NBA in Orlando. The Spurs will be one of the 22 teams listed to travel down to Disney and compete for a championship in late July. Looks like their mission of sneaking into the playoffs will get a little tougher as the current No. 12 seed in the West. San Antonio is expected to play the Pelicans at least once in Orlando competing for that 8th/9th seed. In their previous matchup, LaMarcus Aldridge went off for 32 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in the Spurs win on Zion's debut. San Antonio will look for Jacob Poeltl and Trey Lyles to step up to fill in for the absence of the seven-time NBA All-Star.

