Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

The veteran Augustin showed his leadership by putting up a solid 11 points in the starting lineup. On the other side, the young Jarrett Allen shined for the Nets, recording 14 points along with five rebounds.

Where do the teams stand?

With the win on Friday, the Orlando Magic advanced to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. Looking ahead, the Magic are set for a fairly easy schedule and should be in good position to clinch a playoff spot. Augustin stands as an important sixth man in the Magic’s rotation. Averaging 11 points and 25 minutes per game, the veteran hopes to carry this young Magic team through this next month. Orlando is scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings in their next game this Sunday.

This depleted Brooklyn Nets team will have a hard time competing in these bubble games. While the Nets are guaranteed a play-in game for the eighth seed, there are too many missing pieces for this young squad, most notably former Longhorn Kevin Durant who decided to sit out and continue his rehab alongside NBA Champion guard Kyrie Irivng. Things didn’t get much better for the Nets when Deandre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie opted out as well. Jarrett Allen figures to have increased minutes in Orlando with all the absences. Hoping to get a win on the board, Brooklyn will take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

So far the ‘Bubble’ has worked to perfection. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that none of the 344 players tested positive for COVID-19.