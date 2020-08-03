LonghornsCountry
Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

Tomer Barazani

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

The veteran Augustin showed his leadership by putting up a solid 11 points in the starting lineup. On the other side, the young Jarrett Allen shined for the Nets, recording 14 points along with five rebounds.

Where do the teams stand?

With the win on Friday, the Orlando Magic advanced to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. Looking ahead, the Magic are set for a fairly easy schedule and should be in good position to clinch a playoff spot. Augustin stands as an important sixth man in the Magic’s rotation. Averaging 11 points and 25 minutes per game, the veteran hopes to carry this young Magic team through this next month. Orlando is scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings in their next game this Sunday.

This depleted Brooklyn Nets team will have a hard time competing in these bubble games. While the Nets are guaranteed a play-in game for the eighth seed, there are too many missing pieces for this young squad, most notably former Longhorn Kevin Durant who decided to sit out and continue his rehab alongside NBA Champion guard Kyrie Irivng. Things didn’t get much better for the Nets when Deandre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie opted out as well. Jarrett Allen figures to have increased minutes in Orlando with all the absences. Hoping to get a win on the board, Brooklyn will take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

So far the ‘Bubble’ has worked to perfection. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that none of the 344 players tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

Texas Longhorns freshman Alfred Collins shows off his new Burnt Orange jersey in photo on social media

Chris Dukes

There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

No. 1 in-state Defensive End Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Longhorn Country Staff

Who is Responsible for UT and A&M Not Playing?

Both sides recently claimed on that the other had no interest in renewing the rivalry.

Chris Dukes