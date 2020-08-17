SI.com
Former Texas Longhorns Set to Begin NBA Playoffs

Tomer Barazani

The University of Texas will have four representatives in the upcoming 2020 NBA Playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Monday afternoon.

The former Longhorns include Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), D.J. Augustin (Orlando Magic), and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).

Following a close play-in game for the Western Conference eighth seed, the matchups are officially set for the bubble playoffs:

Predictions?

Myles Turner (Indianapolis Pacers): The fourth seeded Pacers will face off against a young and exciting Miami Heat squad which features all-star Jimmy Butler. If the Pacers hope to compete, Turner will need to play a big role. As a versatile center, the former Longhorn will look to put up points in and out of the paint. Ultimately, Miami should win the series in five games.

Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets): While the Brooklyn Nets came into Orlando pretty depleted, they’ve exceeded expectations to earn a spot in the knockout stage. As expected, Allen has played an integral role in Brooklyn’s success, averaging 16 points over the past five games.

Facing off against a defending champion in the Toronto Raptors will serve as a tough test for the young Nets squad. The Raptors should sweep and win this series pretty easily.

D.J. Augustin (Orlando Magic): The Orlando Magic are facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks who are one of the favorites to lift the Larry O’brien Trophy. A single win against Giannis and the MilBucks would be considered a success for Augustin and company. The former Longhorn will serve as a crucial sixth/seventh man in the Magic’s rotation.

P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets): Tucker and the Houston Rockets are primed for the longest playoff run of all the Longhorns. Along with two former MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Rockets have found great success in Orlando. With the Rockets having to face an exciting Oklahoma City squad in the first round and potentially meeting with LeBron James’s Lakers in the conference semifinals, the road will be tough for Houston.

The 2020 NBA Playoffs kick off on Monday with the Utah Jazz taking on the Denver Nuggets at 12:30 p.m. CST. 

