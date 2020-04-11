Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

In the early 2000’s, growing up in Houston meant one thing: you watched and idolized Vince Young. Young racked up over 12,987 yards of total offense during his high school career. In his senior season, he led Madison High School to a 61–58 victory over undefeated Galena Park North Shore in the 5A regionals, accounting for more than 400 yards, three passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores. This high school game held over 45,000 fans in the Houston Astrodome.

Following a stellar senior season, Young was named sports' National Player of the Year award.

Ranked No.1 nationally overall, the dual-threat quarterback was the only quarterback in history to have a perfect 247 composite rating out of high school.

As a freshman at the Forty Acres who combined an accurate arm, great foot speed, and athletic ability, Young was eager to get some action starting behind Chance Mock. Soon enough, Coach Mack Brown decided that the time had come to start the redshirt sophomore. Following an 11-1 record his sophomore season, things got better when Texas finished the next season undefeated at 11-0. In the 2006 Rose Bowl, Young put on the performance of a lifetime, finishing with 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns including the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.

The Texas legend took his talents to the big leagues, being selected third overall, by the Tennessee Titans. However, his six years in the NFL didn’t quite live up to the hype that was set up by his college performance. Vince Young retired from the NFL during the 2011 season, finishing with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns. Overall, Young will be remembered as a Texas icon and the No.1 recruit in Texas history.