LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 1 - Kevin Durant

Tomer Barazani

What if I told you that Texas was never Kevin Durant's preferred college choice?

The 6’9 sniper was rated as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2006 recruiting class. Earlier last year, Durant told The Players Tribune that UNC was one of his favorite schools throughout the recruiting process. “I wanted to go to Carolina,” Durant said. “All of my friends were getting recruited there.” Durant continued, “They were stacked though, they had a nice senior class. They went to the Elite Eight that year.” With all of this talent down in Chapel Hill, Durant thought he would get lost in the shuffle and took his talents to Texas.

In his lone season with the Horns, Durant received unanimous recognition as the National College Player of the Year award. Averaging 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds, the Washington native was able to lead Texas to a 25–10 record, finishing third place in the Big 12, and reaching the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Portland will forever regret taking Greg Oden with the first pick of the 2007 NBA Draft, allowing the Seattle Supersonics (current day Oklahoma City Thunder) to snatch up one the greatest scorers of All-Time with the second pick. After one season spent in Seattle, the franchise moved to Oklahoma City, making Kevin Durant and rookie Russel Westbrook instant household names in the Oklahoma area.

KD spent seven magnificent seasons, chasing a title alongside Westbrook and even James Harden at one point. After blowing a 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 WCF, Durant made one of the more controversial decisions in NBA history and joined up with the historic 73 win Warrior team led by 2-Time MVP Stephen Curry.

The rest was history, as the future NBA Hall of Famer has been a 10-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP and league MVP in 2014. The former Longhorn star was out for the season after suffering a devastating Achilles tendon injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. This past offseason, the MVP decided to take his talents to Brooklyn, teaming up with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Durant’s uphill battle continues with the latest news that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As we pray for Durant and all those affected, let's remember to do our part by practicing social distance, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.

Kevin Durant will go off as one of the best players of All-Time and surely the best Longhorn to ever play in the NBA.

Comments

Longhorns in the pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans

Chris Dukes

Should Texas Softball Claim a National Title for 2020?

The Longhorns finished the year No. 1 in the Softball America Poll, should they be considered this year's national champions?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Will Tommy Brockermeyer continue his family's strong tradition on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Opening a Sneaker Store

The Houston Rockets forward is starting a business

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: 2021 West Coast DB High on Longhorns

Texas recently made the list of top schools for Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Malcolm Johnson Jr. is among the fastest players in the country and he included Texas on his list of 12 top schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Katy's Hunter Washington includes Texas in his list of top programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 2- LaMarcus Aldridge

The former Longhorn made the most of his one year on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns Season - No. 3

Had Texas knocked off Iowa State the Longhorns season might have gone differently

Chris Dukes